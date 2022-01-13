Bibb deputies arrest suspect in South Carolina murder case

20-year-old Gregory Harris Scott was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a murder warrant out of Jasper County, South Carolina.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man Thursday wanted in connection with a murder warrant out of Jasper County, South Carolina.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got information from law enforcement in South Carolina that a murder suspect, 20-year-old Gregory Scott Harris, might be in the Macon area.

Thursday afternoon, Bibb deputies found Scott at a relative's home on Allentown Lane and arrested him.