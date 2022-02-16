Bibb deputies arrest teen after 2 men shot, killed at Macon gas station

The 16-year-old was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center where he is charged with two counts of murder

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from previous coverage of the shooting.

Bibb deputies have arrested a teen in the murders of 30-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford that happened at the Quick Serve convenience store on Emery Highway Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the two men were killed outside of the east Macon gas station around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Smith and Sanford were found shot in a car in the store parking lot and later died at a Macon hospital.

The release says at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies got a tip saying that the 16-year-old suspect was at a home on the 1300 block of Sanford Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies were able to take the teen into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center where he is charged with two counts of Murder, two counts of Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, and four counts of Aggravated Assault. There is no bond at this time.