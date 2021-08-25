Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery at Montpelier Avenue store

It happened at the SP Food Mart located at 2675 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday evening.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at the SP Food Mart located at 2675 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 8:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation.