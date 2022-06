Sergeant Linda Howard says a man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2600-block of Suwanee Avenue Wednesday night.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 10 p.m. about a person shot in the area.

Howard says a man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or what led to the shooting.