MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11 p.m.:

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 41-year-old man was standing outside the store talking to some people in a car. Another car drove by and someone inside fired shots at the man, hitting him several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

---

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Rocky Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. No other information was given.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

