Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving

Jamaya Warner was shot while driving, and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner on Dellwood Court near Dellwood Drive when people shots at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.

Warner was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or any suspects at this time.