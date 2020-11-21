According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When deputies made it to the scene, they found two men shot while standing on Pansy Avenue. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, and another 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso. The man shot in the leg was taken to and released from the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The man shot in the torso is also in the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.