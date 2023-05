Two victims, a man and a woman, were shot. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Friday on Marigold Avenue at Dora Street.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two victims, a man and a woman, were shot.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on what happened or a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.