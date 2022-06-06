Bibb deputies investigating 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Houston Avenue store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened Monday night at the Friends Food Mart located at 3350 Houston Avenue.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 9 p.m. about three men being shot at the store.
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says just before 10:30 p.m., 21-year-old Felton Roderick died from his injuries.
There is no word on the other victims' conditions at this time.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.