Bibb deputies investigating 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Houston Avenue store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened Monday night at the Friends Food Mart located at 3350 Houston Avenue.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 9 p.m. about three men being shot at the store.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says just before 10:30 p.m., 21-year-old Felton Roderick died from his injuries.

There is no word on the other victims' conditions at this time.

This case is still under investigation.