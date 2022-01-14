Macon 3-year-old in critical but stable condition after being shot in chest on West Napier Avenue

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical but stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot in the chest Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on West Napier Avenue near Mumford Road just after 10 p.m. Deputies say the child’s 22-year-old mother was driving when an unknown person fired several shots into the car, hitting the child.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The sheriff's office says the boy will be taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt.