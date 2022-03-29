Bibb deputies investigating after 4 young men rob Broadway Marathon station

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Marathon gas station located at 4505 Broadway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., four juveniles with guns came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of case, the men ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation.