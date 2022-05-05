Naked man shot, killed after he attacks 67-year-old Lizella woman on riding mower

The wife was taken to Piedmont Macon Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home on Trophy Place Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 5 p.m. about a person assaulting a woman in the 3700 block of Trophy Place. While they were headed to the scene, deputies were told that the suspect had been shot by the victim's husband.

When they made it to the home, deputies found a 25-year-old man in the front yard of the home, naked and with gunshot wounds to the chest.

The release says a woman, 67, was on a riding mower cutting her grass when the naked man tackled off of the mower. The woman's husband, 66, tried to pull the man off of his wife but was also attacked. When the suspect continued attacking the wife again, the husband got a gun and shot the suspect.

The woman was taken to Piedmont Macon Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition. The husband had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.