Bibb deputies are investigating after a human skull was found at 1218 Lake Valley Road

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after human remains were found by a person doing property work.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call just after 6:30 about remains being found at 1218 Lake Valley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they confirmed that it was a human skull.

The release says skull will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined in attempt to determine the identity of the person.