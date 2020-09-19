MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after human remains were found by a person doing property work.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call just after 6:30 about remains being found at 1218 Lake Valley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they confirmed that it was a human skull.
The release says skull will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined in attempt to determine the identity of the person.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
