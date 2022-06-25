Bibb deputies investigating after man found dead in home on Wynnwood Drive

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 3800 block of Wynnwood Drive Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Dontarrius Durell Holloway was found fatally wounded when deputies made it to the home.
Deputy Coroner Luann Stone says the next of kin has been notified.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.