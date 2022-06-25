Bibb deputies investigating after man found dead in home on Wynnwood Drive

32-year-old Dontarrius Durell Holloway was found fatally wounded when deputies made it to the home.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 3800 block of Wynnwood Drive Friday night.

Deputy Coroner Luann Stone says the next of kin has been notified.