MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened at the Family Dollar store on 2584 Rocky Creek Road.

According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, a man was shot outside of the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition or a suspect at this time.

