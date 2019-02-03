MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at Pendleton Homes off Houston Avenue.

The Bibb County's Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man shot in the head.

The office says it was reported the man was involved in an altercation with a woman, and during the altercation a gun was pulled and the man was shot.

The office says the man was transported to the Medical Center at Navicent Health.

The shooting is still under investigation, and the victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Kayla Solomon