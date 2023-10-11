Bibb deputies investigating after robbery at Circle K in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K AT 4700 Hartley Bridge Road.

In a press release, they say it happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was reported that one male entered the Circle K and pulled out a gun. He demanded money from the store clerk, and after taking the money they ran from the store on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as wearing all dark clothes with a mask covering his face.