Bibb deputies investigating after woman shot during a domestic violence dispute in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the 300 block of Leaf Ct.

According to a press release, it happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a person shot during a domestic dispute.

41-year-old Daffany Parker was fatally wounded at the scene.

The circumstances behind the incident are under investigation. This incident is in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.