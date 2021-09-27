Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Anthony Road store

It happened at the Flowers Discount Bakery located at 2267 Anthony Road Monday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Flowers Discount Bakery located at 2267 Anthony Road Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away from the store.

No one was hurt.