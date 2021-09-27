Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Anthony Road store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Flowers Discount Bakery located at 2267 Anthony Road Monday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away from the store.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.