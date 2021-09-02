Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Arkwright Road Circle K store

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Circle K store on 3903 Arkwright Road in Macon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., a man came into the store, went behind the counter, and pulled out a gun.

After getting cigarettes and beer, the man ran away.

No one was hurt.