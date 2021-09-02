Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Arkwright Road Circle K store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Circle K store on 3903 Arkwright Road in Macon.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., a man came into the store, went behind the counter, and pulled out a gun.
After getting cigarettes and beer, the man ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.