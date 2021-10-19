Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Eisenhower Parkway Cracker Barrel

Bibb deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Cracker Barrel located at 5000 Eisenhower Parkway Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a man came into the restaurant with what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a towel, and demanded money from the cashier. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.