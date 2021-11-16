Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Millerfield Road convenience store

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at the Triangle Food & Gas store located at 2112 Millerfield Road Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 9:18 p.m. about a robbery at the store.

The release says a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. Once he got an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.