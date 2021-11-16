Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Millerfield Road convenience store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at the Triangle Food & Gas store located at 2112 Millerfield Road Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 9:18 p.m. about a robbery at the store.
The release says a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. Once he got an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.