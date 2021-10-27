Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Napier Avenue gas station

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at the Jumbo's Marathon located at 4116 Napier Avenue Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.