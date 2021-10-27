Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Napier Avenue gas station

Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at the Jumbo's Marathon located at 4116 Napier Avenue Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away.

No one was hurt.