Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Pio Nono Citi Trends store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Citi Trends store located at 3880 Pio Nono Avenue Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.