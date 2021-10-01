Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Pio Nono Citi Trends store

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Citi Trends store located at 3880 Pio Nono Avenue Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away.

