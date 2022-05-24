Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Shurling Drive Auto Zone

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Auto Zone located at 905 Shurling Drive Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.