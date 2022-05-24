Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Shurling Drive Auto Zone

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Auto Zone located at 905 Shurling Drive Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.