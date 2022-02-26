Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Shurling Drive Family Dollar

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar store located at 2035 Shurling Drive Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.