x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Thomaston Road Dollar General store

At around 9 p.m., a woman with green and purple hair came into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register
Credit: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General, located at 6369 Thomaston Road Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 9 p.m., a woman with green and purple hair came into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, she ran away from the store and drove off in a Nissan Cube.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Related Articles

In Other News

2 Central Georgia children become part of growing list young gun violence victims