Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Thomaston Road Dollar General store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General, located at 6369 Thomaston Road Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 9 p.m., a woman with green and purple hair came into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, she ran away from the store and drove off in a Nissan Cube.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.