x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Vineville Avenue Walgreens store

An armed robbery happened at the Walgreens store located at 3888 Vineville Avenue Friday night.
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens store located at 3888 Vineville Avenue Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a person with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

In Other News

Surveillance footage of cars involved in fatal shooting at Macon Best Western