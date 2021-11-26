Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Vineville Avenue Walgreens store

An armed robbery happened at the Walgreens store located at 3888 Vineville Avenue Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens store located at 3888 Vineville Avenue Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a person with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber ran away.

No one was hurt.