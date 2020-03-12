Two men came into the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at located at 951 Hillcrest Boulevard Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 p.m., two men came into the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.

No one was hurt.

The release says one of the suspects was last seen wearing a black & white hooded jacket, blue jeans, and also a yellow face mask with the Corona beer logo on the front. The second suspect was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.