Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery of the Dollar General store located on 4471 Jeffersonville Road

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery of the Dollar General store located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m., a man came into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away toward Chestney Road.

No one was hurt.