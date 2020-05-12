MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery of the Dollar General store located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m., a man came into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away toward Chestney Road.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.