MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Stusa Kicks Shoe Store located at 5080 Riverside Drive Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.