MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Stusa Kicks Shoe Store located at 5080 Riverside Drive Wednesday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.