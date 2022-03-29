x
Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Shurling Drive Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant

No one was hurt.
Credit: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant located at 844 Shurling Drive Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a man with a gun came into the restaurant and demanded money from employees. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

