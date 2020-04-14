MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:25 p.m.:
According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Justin Mahone.
---------
Bibb deputies are at a crime scene on 213 Riley Avenue.
According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a 26-year-old man was killed.
This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.
