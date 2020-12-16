Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Aldi Foods store located at 4501 Log Cabin Drive Tuesday night.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Aldi Foods store located at 4501 Log Cabin Drive Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of cash from the register, the man ran away.

No one was hurt.