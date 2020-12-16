MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Aldi Foods store located at 4501 Log Cabin Drive Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of cash from the register, the man ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.