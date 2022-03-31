There is no word on what led to the shooting or a suspect.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in after 7:15 p.m. about a man shot and being taken to the hospital by personal car.

The 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or a suspect.

This case is still under investigation.