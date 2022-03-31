MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in after 7:15 p.m. about a man shot and being taken to the hospital by personal car.
The 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
There is no word on what led to the shooting or a suspect.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.