MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Flewellyn Drive Thursday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No information on what happened or a suspect is available at this time.