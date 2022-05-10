Bibb deputies investigating pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Mercer University Drive

The man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Mercer University Drive Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 11 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of Mercer University and Burton Avenue. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a man who had been hit by a car.

