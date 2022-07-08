Bibb deputies investigating man in critical condition after shooting on Emery Highway

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses say a 43-year-old man was shot and was found lying on the ground.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:40 p.m.:

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on 2585 Emery Highway just after 8 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.

There is no word on what happened or any suspects.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the Thunderbird Package store on Emery Highway.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot. They say the man is not cooperating with the investigation at this time.

