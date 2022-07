The 29-year-old victim is in stable condition

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot on the 400 block of Breezeview Circle Friday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 7 p.m.

The 29-year-old victim is in stable condition.

No other details are available at this time.