Bibb deputies investigation attempted armed robbery at Emery Highway Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at at 160 Emery Highway Wednesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 8 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After not getting any cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.