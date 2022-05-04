Bibb deputies investigation attempted armed robbery at Emery Highway Family Dollar

No one was hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at at 160 Emery Highway Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 8 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After not getting any cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation.