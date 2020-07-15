28-year-old Trevon Lamar Davis ran away after the shooting and is considered 'armed and dangerous'

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Krystal restaurant at 892 Riverside Drive just before 9:30 p.m Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call about a person at the Medical Center, Navicent Health who had been shot. The release says a 28-year-old woman had just gotten into her friend's car for a ride home. The victim's estranged husband, 28-year-old Trevon Lamar Davis walked up to the car and began shooting.

The woman was shot several times in the upper body, while the friend, a 63-year-old man, was not hurt. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Davis ran away before deputies arrived. He has warrants for his arrest in unrelated cases and is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault in this case. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

