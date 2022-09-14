Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

No one was hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.

No one was hurt.