MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators need your help finding a man they say is wanted for physically attacking a woman

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 33-year-old Marcelles Kendall Williams Sr. is wanted in reference to assaulting a woman on Feb. 27.

Williams is described as being a man around six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

The release says he may have a low-cut hairstyle and have a goatee or beard.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

BCSO

