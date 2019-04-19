MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a Macon carpet store.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a burglary at the Econo Carpet Sales at 2622 Pio Nono Ave. around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

They were told a man shattered the front glass door, entered the business and began going through drawers and cabinets.

Once an alarm went off, the man ran away from the scene with $5 from the cash register, according to the business owner.

Anyone who can identify the man can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

