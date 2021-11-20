Bibb deputies looking for suspect in armed robbery at Bloomfield Citgo station

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Citgo gas station located at 4224 Bloomfield Road Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.