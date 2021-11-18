x
Bibb deputies looking for man in armed robbery at Chambers Road restaurant

Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the CC’s Fish House restaurant located at 4032 Chambers Road Thursday evening.
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the CC’s Fish House restaurant located at 4032 Chambers Road Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the gas station and gave the cashier at note demanding money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he drove away in a blue car with a "drive out" tag.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

