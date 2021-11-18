Bibb deputies looking for man in armed robbery at Chambers Road restaurant

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the CC’s Fish House restaurant located at 4032 Chambers Road Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the gas station and gave the cashier at note demanding money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he drove away in a blue car with a "drive out" tag.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.