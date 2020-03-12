MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the American Wings Deli Faves and Mo restaurant located at 2420 Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday night.
According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., a man came into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man ran away. No one was hurt.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.