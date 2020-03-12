x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Bibb deputies looking for man in armed robbery of Pio Nono restaurant

A man with a gun robbed the American Wings Deli Faves and Mo restaurant located at 2420 Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday night.
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the American Wings Deli Faves and Mo restaurant located at 2420 Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., a man came into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man ran away. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

Related Articles