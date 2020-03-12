MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the American Wings Deli Faves and Mo restaurant located at 2420 Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., a man came into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man ran away. No one was hurt.