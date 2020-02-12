20-year-old Henry Jaquez Albritton is wanted in the death of 28-year-old Nadia Andrews.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a man wanted in connection to a July shooting death at the M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Avenue.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Henry Jaquez Albritton is wanted in the death of 28-year-old Nadia Andrews. The release says Andrews was sitting in her car when someone shot her several times. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital that morning.

The release says Albritton is wanted for questioning. He is known to frequent the Bloomfield area.