MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a man wanted in connection to a July shooting death at the M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Avenue.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Henry Jaquez Albritton is wanted in the death of 28-year-old Nadia Andrews. The release says Andrews was sitting in her car when someone shot her several times. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital that morning.
The release says Albritton is wanted for questioning. He is known to frequent the Bloomfield area.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.