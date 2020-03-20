The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding and identifying a man who broke into a Macon restaurant last Friday and stole alcohol and cash.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the burglary happened at Cheers located on Northside Drive around 4 a.m. on March 13.

The release says a man pulled out the glass from a front door at the business and went inside.

Then, he stole four bottles of liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The sheriff's office did not provide a description of the man. They did, however, include a photo with the release.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

BCSO

