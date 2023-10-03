Bibb deputies looking for man who left stolen AR-15, drugs behind after minibike stop

The sheriff's office is still looking for the suspect, who is described as 5'6" to 5'7", with large plaits (braids) hanging from his head.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are searching for a man who left behind drugs and a stolen AR-15 rifle after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was patrolling the Mumford Road area just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when a young man on a minibike crossed the road at the Napier Avenue intersection.

The deputy noticed that the biker wasn't wearing a helmet and went to stop him, but the driver refused. The suspect drove the minibike into a house's backyard, and the deputy ran after him. He then saw the suspect trying to get the person in the house to let him in, but they did not, so the man ran away.

The deputy went to the minibike in the backyard and found a bookbag next to it. In the bag was an AR-15 rifle that was reported stolen in March, from a car break-in. Other items included an unknown amount of cash, drugs (suspected to be crack-cocaine and methamphetamines), and a digital scale. The minibike’s serial number was scratched off.

The sheriff's office is still looking for the suspect, who is described as 5'6" to 5'7", with large plaits (braids) hanging from his head. The suspect was wearing a large oversized tan coat and skinny denim jeans.

This case is still under investigation.